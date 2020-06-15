WNBA Will Play Reduced Season

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics, in Washington. The WNBA has announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance. “There’s a lot to do between now and the tip of the season, now that we’ve selected IMG Academy” as the location to play, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a phone interview Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) - The WNBA has announced plans to play an abbreviated 22-game season in Florida beginning in late July. The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Bradenton to play the games at the facility and possibly others nearby. Players would be housed at IMG and teams would hold training camps there as well. The games would be played with no fans in attendance. The WNBA would use its regular playoff format, with the top eight teams making the postseason and the first two rounds being single-elimination. The postseason would end in early October.

 
