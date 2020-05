News 10 is honoring Lansing Everett High School's Cierra Herrera with the Monday Senior Sidelined Salute.

Herrera would have been a four-year softball starter for the Vikings and she was the team's MVP each of the past two years.

She was defensive MVP as a freshman.

You can email WILX with your pictures, videos and stories for consideration-- a mid-Michigan standout senior is honored at the beginning of each 6 p.m. sports segment.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.