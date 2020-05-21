Virus Sports News For Thursday



UNDATED (AP) - Add boxing to the list of sports on the comeback trail. Promoter Bob Arum says he plans to stage a card of five fights on June 9 at the MGM Grand, the first of a series of fights over the next two months at the Las Vegas hotel. A second fight card will be held two nights later, kicking off twice weekly shows at the hotel in June and July.

No fans will be allowed, and Arum said fighters and everyone else will be tested at least twice during fight week for the new coronavirus. The fights are pending approval of the Nevada Athletic Commission, which meets next week to consider the events along with two cards that UFC plans to stage at its facility in Las Vegas. They are also pending the reopening of the MGM and other Las Vegas hotels.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

- The return of Xfinity Series racing has been delayed once again by rain at Darlington Raceway. It's the first race for the series since March 7 due to the coronvirus pandemic. It was originally set for Tuesday night, but heavy storms washed out that plan. Organizers were set to try again Thursday at noon but that, too, had to be put on hold because of rain at the old, country track. The NASCAR Cup Series had a successful return at Darlington with two races this week.

- IndyCar has made more revisions to its schedule. The open-wheel series has canceled the June 27 race in Richmond, Virginia, and the street course race in Toronto on July 12. IndyCar is slated to finally begin June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway but will not race after Texas until an event July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race scheduled for June 21 at Road America in Wisconsin has been changed to a doubleheader there on July 11-12. The season finale had already been changed to Oct. 25 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which was scheduled as the season opener before the series was suspended March 13.

