Vikings Out Two Cornerbacks For Playoff Game

UNDATED (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings will be short-handed in the secondary for Sunday's playoff game at New Orleans against the Saints and their potent passing attack.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was ruled out with a knee injury, and cornerback Mike Hughes was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. Alexander has served as the slot man in the nickel defense. Hughes has taken turns at the outside spots for starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes down the stretch. He's also been the primary punt returner.

