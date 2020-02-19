Verlander Ready For Another Season

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Justin Verlander approaches his 37th birthday and Houston's ace evolves. He wants to maintain the skills that allowed him to win his second Cy Young Award last season, eight years after he won the first one. Verlander, who will turn 37 on Thursday, talked about aging this week as he prepares for his 16th MLB season. He led the majors with 21 wins last year and his 2.58 ERA ranked second. He also led the majors with 223 innings, his most since 2012, and his 34 starts tied for the most in the league

 
