Vegas Hockey Team Loses Player Zykov

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov was suspended Thursday for 20 games without pay for a violation of the NHL's performance-enhancing substances program, the league said.

The suspension is accompanied by a referral to the league's program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment. The league said it would have no further comment.

The Knights said the franchise respects the league's decision.

In a statement, Zykov said he would work during the suspension to ensure he would be ready to contribute when he returns.

The 24-year-old is the second Knights player to be suspended due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was suspended 20 games prior to the start of last season.

