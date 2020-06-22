Various MSU Construction Projects Now on Hold

Michigan State University has announced a variety or renovation/construction projects on campus that have been paused or eliminated to try and save $77 million. The school is in a budget crunch because of the Covid virus. Athletic projects are renovations to Spartan Stadium the outdoor swimming poll and to Munn Ice Arena. It's the second time this year the ice arena project has been halted-- the first time because of needed donor money and now because of the overall budget crunch. The cost of the Munn project has ballooned to more than $23 million.