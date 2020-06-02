The Michigan High School Athletic Association Tuesday updated guidelines for reopening school sports based on the lifting of the Governor's stay at home order. Summer activities may begin with administrators announced the facilities are open and the academic year has completely ended. Again this is alongside the Governor lifting a stay at home order. No indoor facilities may be used for the time being. Competition is not yet allowed. Full details on line at mhsaa.com.
Updated MHSAA Return to Athletics Guidelines
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Tue 5:07 PM, Jun 02, 2020