Union exec Marvin Miller, Simmons elected to Hall of Fame

Revolutionary players' union leader Marvin Miller was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame along with former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons. Miller empowered players to negotiate multimillion-dollar contracts and to play for teams of their own choosing. Miller died at age 95 in 2012. He led the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966-82. He helped players gain the right to free agency after six seasons of big league service, to salary arbitration and to grievance arbitration. He led the union through five work stoppages and was an adviser during three more after he retired. 12 votes were required to be elected, former Tiger Lou Whitaker only received six.

