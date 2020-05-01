Umpires Come To Deal With Major League Baseball

UNDATED (AP) - Two people familiar with the agreement tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement includes a 50% cut in May and nothing more this year if no games are played. Umps generally make between $150,000 and $450,000.

Umpires have already been paid from January through April. If even one regular-season game is played this season, the umps are guaranteed about one-third of their salaries.

As part of the deal, MLB has the right not to use instant replays of umpires' decisions during the 2020 season. Most calls have been subject to video review since 2014, but MLB is considering playing regular-season games at spring training ballparks that are not wired for replay.

