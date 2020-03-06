UCLA Hoops Red Hot

LOS ANGELES (AP) - UCLA is leading the Pac-12 race by a half-game over Oregon and owns a seven-game winning streak. The Bruins can clinch at least a share of the league crown with a victory at crosstown rival Southern California this weekend. They haven't won a regular-season title since 2013. UCLA has already earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas. The Bruins can claim one of the top-three seeds depending on the outcome of this week's games. None of it seemed possible as recently as Jan. 17 when the Bruins were tied for last place in the Pac-12.

