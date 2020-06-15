U. S. Open Tennis Due To Be Played

By  | 
Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) - NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. Tennis Association intends to hold the U.S. Open in New York starting in August without spectators if it gets governmental support. A formal announcement could come this week. The operational plan to hold the event amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic includes no spectators, limited player entourages, centralized housing, increased cleaning at the tournament grounds in Flushing Meadows and testing for COVID-19.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus