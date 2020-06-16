U S Open Tennis Can Be Played

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held starting in late August without spectators as part of the state's reopening from coronavirus lockdowns. The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event, pending an OK from the state. The U.S. Open is scheduled to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. It normally is each season’s fourth and final Grand Slam tournament but would be the second of 2020.