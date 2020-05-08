U-S Olympic Organizations Requesting Government Funds

Olympic Torch
By  | 
Posted:

DENVER (AP) DENVER (AP) - At least 70 percent of U.S. Olympic sports organizations have applied for government funds during the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press surveyed 44 of the country's national governing bodies. All but four of the 36 bodies that responded said they had applied for assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program. Not all the organizations revealed how much they received, but those who did have been approved for a cumulative total of about $12 million.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus