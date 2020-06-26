Two More Golfers Test Positive

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Two more players on the PGA Tour have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship because of COVID-19. Denny McCarthy told Golfchannel.com that he withdrew after feeling sick last night and tested positive for the coronavirus today. Bud Cauley, who played with McCarthy yesterday, also withdrew before today’s second round. McCarthy became the third PGA Tour player to test positive for the virus since its restart and the second this week, joining Cameron Champ, who withdrew on Tuesday. Nick Watney withdrew just before the second round of last week’s RBC Heritage Championship. Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell, Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and his brother Chase also withdrew from the Travelers after coming into contact with people who had the virus.