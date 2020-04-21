Two MSU Women Golfers Honored

By  | 
Posted:

Michigan State's Allyson Geer-Park and Valery Plata have both been named honorable mention All Americans. The sponsoring body is the Women's Golf Coaches Association. It's the second time Geer-Park has been named honorable mention, the first for Plata. This year marks the second time MSU has had two All America selections in the same sason. Geer-Park was so honored with Sarah Burnham in 2018 made the latter made second team.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus