Two MSU Women Golfers Honored

Michigan State's Allyson Geer-Park and Valery Plata have both been named honorable mention All Americans. The sponsoring body is the Women's Golf Coaches Association. It's the second time Geer-Park has been named honorable mention, the first for Plata. This year marks the second time MSU has had two All America selections in the same sason. Geer-Park was so honored with Sarah Burnham in 2018 made the latter made second team.