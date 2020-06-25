Two MSU Athletes Test Positive

Michigan State University announced Thursday two more athletes have tested positive for the corona virus. They were among 114 athletes tested for a second time on campus this past Monday. All had previous passed one virus test the week previously when one athlete tested positive. The latest cases will send those infected to quarantine for from 10-14 days. Those who have tested negative twice are now permitted to take part in voluntary workouts and will be split into small groups based on the individuals with whom they live. Freshmen for the four sports teams now on campus arrive this next Monday and will be tested.