The Detroit Lions announced Thursday two of their assistant coaches are leaving the team for personal reasons. Paul Pasqualoni served as defensive coordinator and Jeff Davidson as offensive line coach. Earlier in the week head coach Matt Patricia released six assistants after finishing 3-12-1 this season with nine straight losses at the end. The Lions' staff is due to coach one of the teams in the upcoming Senior Bowl game later this month in Mobile, Alabama.
Two Lions Coaches Leaving Team
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Thu 4:50 PM, Jan 02, 2020