Two Former Area High School Football Rivalries to Resume

Among area high school football teams, two former rivalries which have been dormant will be re-kindled this fall as non conference games in the second week of the season. Okemos will play Haslett. They have not met since 2012. That year the teams completed a six year run with each winning three times. And Mason will face Holt for the first time since 1988 and prior to that year the game used to be regularly played on each school's schedule.