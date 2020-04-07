Two Arizona Hoop Players Now in NBA Draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona point guard Nico Mannion has joined fellow freshman teammate Zeke Nnaji in declaring for the NBA draft. Mannion arrived in Tucson as the highest-rated recruit in a class that included Nnaji and Josh Green. Mannion averaged 14 points and was second in the Pac-12 with 5.3 assists per game during his lone season at Arizona. The 6-foot-3 guard from Phoenix earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors.