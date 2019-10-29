Twins Add Veteran Pitcher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Twins have claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Wisler off waivers from Seattle.
The Twins announced the move on Tuesday.
Wisler appeared in a combined 44 games this season for San Diego and Seattle, making eight starts for the Mariners. He had 16 walks and 63 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings, with a 5.61 ERA. The 27-year-old Wisler will join his fifth major league team in three seasons. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Padres in 2011.
The Twins had success with a waiver claim a year ago, adding first baseman C.J. Cron after he was let go by the Tampa Bay Rays. Cron hit 25 homers with 78 RBIs in 125 games.
