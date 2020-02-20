Tucker Now Has Six MSU Assistant Coaches

New Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker now has six assistant coaches in the fold after announcing three additions on Thursday. Jay Johnson, 50, joins him as offensive coordinator after holding the same post at Colorado; former MSU receiver Courtney Hawkins leaves his post as head coach and athletic director at Flint Beecher High School to coach the MSU receivers; and former MSU assistant Harlon Barnett returns to coach defensive backs after spending two seasons at Florida State. Tucker previously announced Colorado's Chris Kapilovic as his offensive line coach and former Mark Dantonio assistants Mike Tressel and Ron Burton will hold down defensive assignments.