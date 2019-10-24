Trump says he is planning to attend World Series

President Donald Trump says he is planning to attend the World Series on Sunday if it goes to a fifth game.

The president confirmed his plans while presenting businessman Roger Penske with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros are playing in the World Series with the fifth game scheduled for Sunday in Washington.

The Nationals lead the series 2-0 and could conceivable win it before it gets to Sunday's game.

