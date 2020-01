The East Lansing Trojans boys and girls swept the Holt Rams at home.

The girls team came off their only loss of the season to Detroit Edison and pushed hard in the second half, thanks to Aaliyah Nye, who scored 14 of her 18 points in the second frame, and the final was 58-39.

Malakai Matthews had a slam dunk as the Trojans boys team hung on to beat the Rams in overtime, 61-58.