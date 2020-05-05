Top Ranked Djokovic Mistakenly Allowed To Practice

The tennis club where Novak Djokovic broke confinement rules in Spain says it mistakenly authorized the player to practice.

The top-ranked Djokovic published a video of himself training in Marbella on Monday, in apparent violation of Spain’s current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain has eased some of the lockdown measures that have been in place since mid-March, allowing professional athletes to start training again individually. But most training centers and sports facilities must remain closed until next week.

The Spanish tennis federation says players are not yet allowed to practice on courts. The club says it was “sorry that our interpretation of the regulation could have been erroneous.”