Top-100 Softball Recruit Wincher Joins Spartans for 2020

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State softball coach Jacquie Joseph has announced the addition of Camryn Wincher (Houston, Texas) to the Spartan roster for the 2020 season.

Originally slated to come to Michigan State in the fall of 2020, Wincher has enrolled in classes at MSU for the spring semester and begins individual workouts with the squad immediately.

"We were obviously looking forward to Camryn joining our program, and some very unique circumstances accelerated the timeline," said head coach Jacquie Joseph. "We are excited to make her a part of our softball family – she's a talented player with a ton of potential. She will jump in right away as we begin our pre-season workouts today in conjunction with the start of classes. She's excited for the challenge, and we're thrilled to add a player of her caliber. "

A 5-11 middle infielder, Wincher is a top-100 recruit as rated by both FloSoftball and Extra Innings Softball. She played for three seasons at Dobie High School, where she hit .449 with a .540 on-base percentage last year as a junior. She earned First-Team All-District kudos in in each of her three years of scholastic ball and was a two-time Offensive MVP. Wincher was a Third Team All-America pick as a junior and also earned second-team All-State kudos.

Wincher becomes the 17th player on the Spartan roster for 2020. MSU will field a young team for the upcoming season, as Wincher is one of six first-year players on the squad. MSU also has four sophomores, six juniors, and just one senior.

The Spartans begin their 2020 campaign at the Felsburg Invitational at Florida International University. After non-conference tournaments in Miami (Fla.), Clemson, (SC), Fort Myers, (Fla.), and Riverside (Calif.), MSU wraps its non-conference season with a three-game series at Miami (Ohio) before embarking on the Big Ten campaign March 20-22 at Northwestern. The complete 2020 slate can be found at MSUSpartans.com.

