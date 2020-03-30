Tokyo Olympics New Dates Set

TOKYO (AP) - The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.

Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 - almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year. Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There had been talk of switching the Olympics to spring, a move that would coincide with the blooming of Japan's famous cherry blossoms. But it would also have clashed with European soccer and North American sports leagues.

The new Olympic dates conflict with the scheduled world championships in track and swimming, but those events are now expected to also be pushed back.

