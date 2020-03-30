Tokyo Olympics New Dates Set

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto attends a news conference after a Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo Monday, March 30, 2020. Tokyo Olympic President Yoshiro Mori said Monday he expects to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about potential dates and other details for the rescheduled games next year. Both Mori and Muto said the the cost of rescheduling will be “massive” - local reports suggest several billion dollars - with most of the expenses borne by Japanese taxpayers. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP)
By  | 
Posted:

TOKYO (AP) - TOKYO (AP) - The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.

Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 - almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year. Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There had been talk of switching the Olympics to spring, a move that would coincide with the blooming of Japan's famous cherry blossoms. But it would also have clashed with European soccer and North American sports leagues.

The new Olympic dates conflict with the scheduled world championships in track and swimming, but those events are now expected to also be pushed back.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus