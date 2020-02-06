Titans Complete Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Vrabel has finalized the members of his Titans coaching staff by hiring Jim Haslett as Tennessee's inside linebackers coach. Vrabel still hasn't named a defensive coordinator to replace Dean Pees. Who calls defensive plays for 2020 has yet to be determined, but it will be someone currently on staff. Vrabel says he has known Haslett since his rookie season at Pittsburgh. Haslett has been a defensive coordinator for 12 seasons, and Vrabel was defensive coordinator in 2017 for Houston. The Titans moved a trio of assistants with Ryan Crow now assistant special teams, Matt Edwards a defensive assistant and Scott Booker coaching safeties.