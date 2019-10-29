Time is set for MSU v. Illinois

A kickoff time has been announced for Michigan State’s home football game against Illinois.

The Nov. 9 contest at Spartan Stadium starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1, according to the football program’s Twitter page.

Coach Mark Dantonio’s Spartans are 4-4 and have lost their past three games by a combined score of 100-17.

MSU is off this Saturday and has four games left. Kickoff times for the Nov. 16 game at Michigan and Nov. 23 game at Rutgers have yet to be announced.

The season finale – a home game against Maryland – also doesn’t have a kickoff time yet.

