Tigers eyeing Triple-A Toledo for top prospects

It could be another long season for the Detroit Tigers, but fans in the Motor City may not have to look far for signs of hope. The Tigers are eyeing their Triple-A affiliate in Toledo - about 60 miles from Detroit - as a potential next stop for some of their top prospects. General Manager Al Avila was asked about right-handers Casey Mize and Matt Manning, two of the game's top 20 prospects according to Baseball America. Although Avila didn't say anything certain about the organization's plans, he said he thinks the preference is for them to start with Toledo this year. Neither has pitched above Double-A.

