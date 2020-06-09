Tigers Ready For Amateur Draft

The Detroit Tigers have the first pick in Major League Baseball's annual amateur draft which begins at 7pm Wednesday. It will be televised on both ESPN and the MLB network. Rounds two through five will begin at 5pm on Thursday. The draft is down from 40 rounds in previous years. The Tigers may well choose Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelsen with their first choice. Michigan State junior pitcher Mason Erla is considered a strong prospect to be chosen at some point during the five rounds.