DETROIT (AP) DETROIT (AP) - Left-hander Joey Wentz, a prospect in the Detroit Tigers organization, had surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. New York Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek operated on Wentz yesterday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Detroit said Wednesday that Wentz is expected to return in 14-16 months. The 22-year-old was a non-roster invitee at big league spring training this year.
Tigers' Prospect Wentz To Undergo Surgery
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Wed 4:50 PM, Mar 18, 2020