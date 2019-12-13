Tigers Finalize Romine Deal

DETROIT (AP) - Austin Romine and the Detroit Tigers finalized a $4.15 million, one-year deal that gives the 31-year-old catcher a chance for a bigger role. Romine was a backup to Gary Sánchez with the Yankees. He's never played more than 80 games in a season, and the rebuilding Tigers are a good fit for a catcher looking for more at-bats. Romine is also now a teammate with Miguel Cabrera. Those two were involved in a brawl in 2017 during a game between the Tigers and the New York Yankees. Romine says there are no hard feelings.

