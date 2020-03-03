The Detroit Tigers lost a 5-1 game to the Minnesota Twins Tuesday afternoon in Fort Myers, Florida, the Twins' spring training home. The Tigers managed just two hits, one a solo homer from Kody Clemens, his first of the spring. Marwin Gonzalez paced the Twins with a two run double and a solo homer. The Tigers' Florida record falls to 4-5. The Tigers open the regular season March 26th at Cleveland and the home opener is March 30th against Kansas City.
Tigers Drop Game on Tuesday To Twins
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Tue 4:26 PM, Mar 03, 2020