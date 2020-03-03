Tigers Drop Game on Tuesday To Twins

The Detroit Tigers lost a 5-1 game to the Minnesota Twins Tuesday afternoon in Fort Myers, Florida, the Twins' spring training home. The Tigers managed just two hits, one a solo homer from Kody Clemens, his first of the spring. Marwin Gonzalez paced the Twins with a two run double and a solo homer. The Tigers' Florida record falls to 4-5. The Tigers open the regular season March 26th at Cleveland and the home opener is March 30th against Kansas City.

 
