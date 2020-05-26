The new MHSAA rule change that helps schools honor their seniors.

When the MHSAA representative council met this spring they approved a number of different rule changes. You can find that list here. One of the under-the-radar changes that was made may allow seniors who missed out on their final high school seasons one last chance to put on their school uniform.

While summer competition among high school teams is typical, teams are not normally allowed to wear high school jerseys. That will change this summer as the MHSAA will allow schools to request waivers for games being played this summer. The idea is to help honor high school seniors that were not able to play their senior season.

MHSAA Content and Media Coordinator Geoff Kimmerly says, "The allowance for the uniforms is to give those schools and those teams maybe one doubleheader let's say to honor their seniors, have a senior night in the sports that didn't have a chance to play at all this year. I think some schools will take advantage of that, I hope they do. I think that's a nice way to send off those athletes who unfortunately didn't get a chance to compete this spring."

According to Kimmerly, no Mid-Michigan schools have requested a waiver for a game this summer yet.