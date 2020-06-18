Texas Football Stunned By Covid



UNDATED (AP) - The University of Texas says 13 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, and contact tracing has 10 more in isolation. Texas started bringing football players back to campus for workouts on June 8. The school has also identified four other players who tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Elsewhere, Kansas State officials reported last night that eight Wildcats athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 130 tested.

