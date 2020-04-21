UNDATED (AP) - The men’s and women’s professional tennis tours say they will administer a player relief fund to help those in the sport dealing with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The ATP and WTA say they are in discussions with the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments but did not provide any specifics about how much money they are pooling or how it will be distributed.
Tennis Trying To Help Its Players With Relief Fund
Posted: Tue 4:25 PM, Apr 21, 2020