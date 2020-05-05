Tennis Has Established a Relief Fund

ore than $6 million has been raised by the governing bodies of tennis for a relief fund aimed at lessening the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic on about 800 players.

The WTA and ATP tours, the International Tennis Federation and the groups that run the four Grand Slam tournaments announced the formation of what they’re calling the “Player Relief Programme” on Tuesday.

They say the money will go to women and men in singles and doubles.

The WTA and ATP will oversee the distribution of the money.

Players’ eligibility will be determined based on the rankings and past prize money earnings.

Most professional tennis players rely on playing in tournaments for income and all sanctioned events have been scrapped since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

