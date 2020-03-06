Tebow Headed Back To Minor Leagues

FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, New York Mets' Tim Tebow loosens up before batting in an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach, Fla. Tebow is set to begin his third full season of minor league baseball. He was assigned to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets just over two weeks ago and opening day is Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) - Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets after going 1 for 8 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years. The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit's Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks. Tebow has a .147 average in four spring trainings with the Mets. He batted .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season.

 
