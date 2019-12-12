Teams Active With Rule Five Draft

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Major league teams are getting an extra roster spot in 2020, and clubs went fishing for options at the Rule 5 draft. The Detroit Tigers took right-hander Rony Garcia from the New York Yankees with the first pick at the winter meetings draft of unprotected minor leaguers. Eleven players were selected during the major league portion. Clubs must keep those players on the major league roster for all of next season or else offer them back to their original team for half of the $100,000 selection fee. Active rosters are growing by one to 26 slots next season through Aug. 31, with expanded September rosters slimmed from 40 to 28.

