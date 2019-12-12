Syracuse Hoops Struggling

UNDATED (AP) - Syracuse has struggled so far this season, losing four of its first eight games to Power Five teams, each by double digits. The 4-4 start was the worst by the Orange in Jim Boeheim's 44 years as head coach. A lopsided victory over Bucknell during that span and another last Saturday against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Georgia Tech on the road puts them at 5-4. Boeheim knows it's a work in progress with no seniors and five freshmen on the roster. He thinks the Orange will get better. Syracuse visits Georgetown on Saturday.

