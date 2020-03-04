Strong Field At Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - So much for the notion the Arnold Palmer Invitational wouldn't be as attractive when its namesake was no longer around. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and a host of other top players at Bay Hill this week give the tournament its strongest field since Palmer died in September 2016. The tournament in Orlando is holding its own against a schedule that features two World Golf Championships and The Players Championship in the weeks leading up to the Masters. And it shows that it's getting harder to distinguish among tournaments. Players have more good options than ever.

