Steelers Place Franchse Tag on Dupree

The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Dec. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. | Source: AP Photo / Keith Srakocic
PITTSBURGH (AP) - PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree just ahead of the NFL-mandated deadline for clubs to use the designation. The move means Dupree, who collected a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019, could make around $16 million in 2020 if he signs the tag. That number would likely change if Dupree reaches an agreement with the Steelers on a long-term deal by July 15. Meanwhile, longtime Pittsburgh offensive lineman Ramon Foster is retiring. The 11-year veteran made the announcement on Instagram, saying “when the time comes, you just know and now is a time for me to take a bow.”

 
