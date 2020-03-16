Steelers Place Franchse Tag on Dupree

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree just ahead of the NFL-mandated deadline for clubs to use the designation. The move means Dupree, who collected a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019, could make around $16 million in 2020 if he signs the tag. That number would likely change if Dupree reaches an agreement with the Steelers on a long-term deal by July 15. Meanwhile, longtime Pittsburgh offensive lineman Ramon Foster is retiring. The 11-year veteran made the announcement on Instagram, saying “when the time comes, you just know and now is a time for me to take a bow.”

