Steelers Name New Starting Quarterback

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) takes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's (2) helmet off during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
PITTSBURGH (AP) PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin says rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges will start on Sunday when the Steelers face Cleveland. Hodges came on in relief of an ineffective Mason Rudolph in a 16-10 victory over Cincinnati, throwing for a 79-yard touchdown to James Washington on his third snap that gave Pittsburgh the lead for good.

 
