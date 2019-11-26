PITTSBURGH (AP) PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin says rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges will start on Sunday when the Steelers face Cleveland. Hodges came on in relief of an ineffective Mason Rudolph in a 16-10 victory over Cincinnati, throwing for a 79-yard touchdown to James Washington on his third snap that gave Pittsburgh the lead for good.
Steelers Name New Starting Quarterback
