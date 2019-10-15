Steelers Lose Key Defender

This is the NBC Sunday Night Football logo at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PITTSBURGH (AP) PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt's season is over. The Steelers placed Tuitt on injured reserve today, two days after Tuitt tore a pectoral muscle in the first quarter of a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The six-year veteran was in the midst of his best season, racking up 3 1/2 sacks and six tackles for loss in just over five games.

 
