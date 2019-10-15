Steelers Lose Key Defender

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt's season is over. The Steelers placed Tuitt on injured reserve today, two days after Tuitt tore a pectoral muscle in the first quarter of a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The six-year veteran was in the midst of his best season, racking up 3 1/2 sacks and six tackles for loss in just over five games.

