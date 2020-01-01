Stars rally to beat Preds 4-2 in Winter Classic at Cotton

Dallas overcame an early two-goal deficit with four goals in a span of less than eight minutes to beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the NHL Winter Classic. The game was played before 85,630 fans at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. It was the second-largest crowd ever for an NHL game. Alexander Radulov scored the tiebreaking goal on a one-timer with just under 15 minutes left. Dallas has won three games in a row. The Predators have lost their past three.

