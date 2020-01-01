Stars rally to beat Preds 4-2 in Winter Classic at Cotton

Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) dives to the ice as he competes for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and left wing Blake Comeau in the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at the Cotton Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
DALLAS (AP) -- Dallas overcame an early two-goal deficit with four goals in a span of less than eight minutes to beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the NHL Winter Classic. The game was played before 85,630 fans at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. It was the second-largest crowd ever for an NHL game. Alexander Radulov scored the tiebreaking goal on a one-timer with just under 15 minutes left. Dallas has won three games in a row. The Predators have lost their past three.

