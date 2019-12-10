Stars Fire Head Coach

Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct

DALLAS (AP) -- The Dallas Stars have fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery for what the team says was unprofessional conduct. The team didn't elaborate.

General manager Jim Nill says it did not involve a criminal act, other team employees or any past or present players. Assistant coach Rick Bowness has been named interim head coach.

Four NHL coaches have lost their jobs already this season, three of them amid allegations of misbehavior.

