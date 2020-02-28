Stanton Injured Again

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) - New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is upset over his latest injury, a strained right calf that could sideline him for opening day. Stanton was hurt Tuesday during outfield drills, and an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain, the least serious on the scale. Stanton said his chance to play in the March 26 opener at Baltimore all depends on his progress by the end of next week. Stanton played in just 18 games and hit .288 with three homers in 59 at-bats. He had 38 homers in his first year with the Yankees in 2018.

