UNDATED (AP) - Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice with teammates Wednesday as he watched Jeff Driskell and David Blough take snaps.

Stafford had his streak of 139 consecutive starts end when he missed Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears because of back and hip injuries.

Driskel was 27 for 46 for 269 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his sixth career start versus the Bears.