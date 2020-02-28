Stadium Crane Collapses In Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Los Angeles say there were no injuries when a large construction crane collapsed Friday morning outside SoFi Stadium. The stadium is being built to be the new home of the NFL's Chargers and Rams. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. to the stadium in suburban Inglewood. Fire department officials say the accident occurred when a crane was being moved and it struck a stationary crane, causing the stationary crane to collapse. There was no structural damage to the 70,000-seat stadium, which is expected to open this summer. Rams owner Stan Kroenke is privately financing the construction, most recently estimated to cost $5 billion.